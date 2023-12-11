Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Lauer Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.3% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,542. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2164 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

