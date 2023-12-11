Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lessened by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.25 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.99 and its 200-day moving average is $163.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.