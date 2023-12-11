Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $422.89. 1,024,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,457. The company has a market capitalization of $338.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $423.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

