Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 350,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,080. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

