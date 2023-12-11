Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $172.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.24 and a 200 day moving average of $195.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,030 shares of company stock worth $9,738,855. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

