Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.760-4.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.14.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $174.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,211. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,030 shares of company stock worth $9,738,855. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

