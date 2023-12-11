Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial upped their target price on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $231.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.94. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

