Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $16,612.67 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,012.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00178643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00558332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00409666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00048196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00117709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,260,610 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

