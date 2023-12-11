Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Raised by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after acquiring an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $350.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

