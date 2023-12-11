Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.39

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.
Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $553.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 10,588.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $211,000.
Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile
The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.
Featured Articles
