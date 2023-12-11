Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.25. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 1,520,969 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPCE

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $911.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.