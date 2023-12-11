Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Performance

VTGN stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,367.31% and a negative return on equity of 188.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 353.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,762,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 44.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,202,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 934,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 1,486.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 846,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 792,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

