W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $816.68

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $816.68 and last traded at $814.89, with a volume of 45545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $804.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $755.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

