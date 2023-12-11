Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 3,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 62,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Waldencast Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at $5,492,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,436,000 after buying an additional 674,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

