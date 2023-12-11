Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $3.57 on Monday, hitting $415.42. 46,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $415.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

