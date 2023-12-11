WeBuy (WE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $127.86 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One WeBuy token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $127.86 million and $201,834.49 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,031,240 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

