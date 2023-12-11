Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

TRNO stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

