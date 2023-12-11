Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.28

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.281 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
