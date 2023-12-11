WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.