WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.68

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 196385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 87.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,305,000 after acquiring an additional 893,059 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 621,546 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 553,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after buying an additional 375,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,646,000 after buying an additional 333,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 230.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

