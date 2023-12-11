Wrapped HBAR One Day Trading Volume Tops $273,301.51 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and $273,301.51 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,576,848,010 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,576,848,010.14755 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07157284 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $251,594.93 traded over the last 24 hours."

