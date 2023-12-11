Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and $234,992.26 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,576,848,010 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,576,848,010.14755 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07157284 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $251,594.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

