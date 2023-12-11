Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XNCR. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.56.

Xencor stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xencor by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 57.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Xencor by 48.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

