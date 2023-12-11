XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. XPEL makes up approximately 1.9% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 2.33% of XPEL worth $54,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.29. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $87.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. XPEL had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

