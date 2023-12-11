XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $15.52. XPeng shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 1,572,791 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

XPeng Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

