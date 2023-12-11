XYO (XYO) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $71.80 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00017225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,078.95 or 1.00134417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011148 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003710 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0061238 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,457,321.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

