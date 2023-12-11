ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.07

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $660,557.31 and approximately $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00072816 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00024375 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

