ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Acquired by Kent Lake Capital LLC

Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,377,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,344 shares during the period. ZimVie accounts for approximately 7.1% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of ZimVie worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZimVie by 22.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 95,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 145,747 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZimVie by 682.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 587,233 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the second quarter worth about $334,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ZimVie from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ZimVie in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ZIMV stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $296.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.85.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.21 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

