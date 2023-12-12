12,200 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Purchased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,847. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

