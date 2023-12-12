1,396 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.51. The company had a trading volume of 120,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

