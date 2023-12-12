142,500 Shares in Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Quarry LP owned 0.66% of Zalatoris Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Zalatoris Acquisition by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zalatoris Acquisition by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zalatoris Acquisition by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zalatoris Acquisition alerts:

Zalatoris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCOA opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

Zalatoris Acquisition Profile

Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.