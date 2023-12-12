183,525 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,737,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Clean Harbors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $172.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

