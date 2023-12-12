222,039 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 222,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,000. Hess comprises approximately 0.7% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hess as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Hess by 97.8% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 114,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hess by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,581,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,974,000 after purchasing an additional 127,422 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hess by 937.8% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 15.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.56. The company had a trading volume of 449,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,316. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

