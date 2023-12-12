245,374 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 245,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,503,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

