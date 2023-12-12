284,969 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 284,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,075,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after purchasing an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.69. The company had a trading volume of 155,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,982. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.96.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

