29,930 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. General Motors makes up about 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of GM opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

