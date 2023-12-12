323,981 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 323,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $67,226,000. Honeywell International makes up about 1.9% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $219.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

