343,867 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 343,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,000. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ENB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. 843,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.