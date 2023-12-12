3,889 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Resonate Capital LLC

Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,889 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Walmart comprises about 4.0% of Resonate Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.34. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

