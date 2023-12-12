40,132 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,132 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. Target accounts for approximately 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $686,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Target by 15.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,282,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,934,000 after purchasing an additional 437,948 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Target by 153.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 14,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Target by 19.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

