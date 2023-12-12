421,700 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 421,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in Regions Financial by 11,560.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 359,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 356,395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Regions Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,555,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 149,886 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 318,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 937,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.