43,594 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $108.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $347,484.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $347,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,177 shares of company stock worth $4,242,209. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

