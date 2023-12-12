68,347 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.