72,500 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

