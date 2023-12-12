7,373 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Bought by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,192,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,238,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.41. 80,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,529. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average of $129.28.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

