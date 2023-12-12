799,300 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 799,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,802,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 125,140 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. 3,421,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,018,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

