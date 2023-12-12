80,800 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,000. Hess makes up 1.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hess by 41.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.42. The company had a trading volume of 549,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.13.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.