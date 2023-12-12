84,800 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 84,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,190,000 after buying an additional 1,317,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,630,000 after buying an additional 536,550 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,921,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 433,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.