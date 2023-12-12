959 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.15. 314,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $342.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.52 and its 200-day moving average is $314.50.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

