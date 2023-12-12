966,100 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Bought by Rip Road Capital Partners LP

Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 966,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. GoodRx comprises about 6.4% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned 0.24% of GoodRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 107.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $319,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GoodRx

In related news, insider Scott Wagner bought 104,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $537,047.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,047.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Price Performance

GDRX stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

